ROCK ISLAND -- Rock Island Police have confirmed a man was shot Saturday evening at Lincoln Park. They are searching for the person they believe is responsible.

The victim's injuries, according to Deputy Chief Jason Foy, are not life-threatening.

Foy said officers were on scene at approximately 7:30 p.m., moments after the shooting on the park's basketball court, just off Rock Island's 38th Street and 11th Ave.

Reports state a group of approximately 15 men were playing basketball when someone — not involved with the game on the court — walked up to a man playing and began shooting. The injured male was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Rock Island Police interviewed several witnesses at the scene and have a description of the alleged shooter. The investigation is ongoing.

