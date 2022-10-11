Rock Island police: Teen shot man inside convenience store

A 14-year-old shot a man inside a Rock Island convenience store on Monday.

It happened about 3 p.m. at the Quick’s store, 1501 5th St. Police say the teen fired off one round and struck a man in the hand.

The boy ran and was later captured, still in possession of the gun, police said. The victim, 67, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 14-year-old is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and armed robbery and is being held at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Facility.

Rock Island police continue to investigate.