Rock Island is one step away from being designated as a port district.

The Rock Island Regional Port District Act, or Senate Bill 1897, passed the Illinois General Assembly with bipartisan support. The designation will provide another way for the city to receive more infrastructure funding, all while encouraging the use of the waterways and other means of transportation to efficiently move goods.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not yet signed the bill.

The designation encompasses the entire city as a port district. Having the entire city designated as a port district gives it the leverage needed to apply for more infrastructure grants, especially for areas that are in a state of disrepair.

Robert Sinkler, executive coordinating director of the tri-state Corn Belt Ports, said it was the first time in history that the Quad-Cities would have a seat at the ports table and was excited to have the Quad-Cities region at the table finally.

"The Quad-Cities is the only interstate crossing on the Mississippi River that didn't have a nearby state-recognized port," he said. "This just opens the opportunities for all kinds of investments."

The port designation is Illinois' 20th port district.

As the legislation awaits Pritzker's signature, Sinkler said now would be a good time for the city to take a look at what funding opportunities are available — so when the time comes, they are in a position to take advantage of it and start applying.

One area the city hopes to take advantage of funding for is Sunset Marina, which needs a few million dollars in renovations and repairs.

Mayor Mike Thoms said the city's next step was figuring out what details they needed to provide in an application for potential funding at Sunset Marina.

"How far do we need to take the devils in the details?" he said.

Other things the city is looking at is where does it need improvements along the railroads or to roads such as the Milan Beltway or Illinois Route 92 from downtown to southwest Rock Island.

They also are beginning to look at the logistics of organizing the board, which oversees the port district. Rock Island City Council members will act as the governing and administrative body of the port district.

Thoms said they were looking into whether or not items related to the port district could be discussed during regular council meetings or if they needed to hold separate meetings, and what rules and regulations they might have to follow.

Alderpersons would oversee conditions within the district; adopt priorities and plans for redevelopment; issue permits for construction and deposit of sediments in, around or near navigable waters; locate and establish dock, shore or harbor lines; and regulate the anchorage, moorage and speed of waterborne vessels.

The city owns a port terminal and leases it to Alter Logistics. The Rock Island Intermodal Port Terminal is located in the industrial park off of Illinois 92 at 700 Mill St. The terminal helps transport commodities from barge to rail to truck.

Thoms said they also would look into funding that could potentially go toward helping the city-owned terminal, along with the private terminal owned that Riverstone holds.

Rock Island’s port designation will become one of many within the Illinois Waterway Ports and Terminals, the Mid-America Port Commission and the Mississippi River Ports of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois port statistical areas — collectively referred as the Corn Belt Ports.

The Corn Belt Ports include areas on the Mississippi and Illinois rivers north of Lock and Dam 26 near Alton, stretching from Dubuque and Peoria south to Quincy. The Port Statistical Areas create a way to measure commerce in a given area, and the federal Waterborne Commerce Statistics Center tracks goods that move along the Mississippi River. Shipping data is collected and maintained, reflecting each area’s commercial productivity. Then, federal dollars and other financing are tied to how much commercial productivity is collected at a given terminal, such as a barge terminal. Sinkler said with the city becoming one of many within the Corn Belt Ports, they could help share best business practices based on what worked for other port districts. They could also help them identify funding opportunities and navigate them through the process, such as proposal preparations.

A look at the Rock Island Port Terminal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Rock Island. 