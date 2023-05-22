When David Cordes and Brian Patschull bought the house next to theirs in 2007, the place was a mess.

The Rock Island home, dating to 1868, had been turned into a four-plex in the 1930s and had been vacant for about seven years. With a “trashed” interior, including water-damaged wood and plaster, why buy it?

Cordes and Patschull had just restored their home, and they wanted the place next door to look good, too. With restoration, they hoped to sell it as a single-family home, boosting neighborhood stability. And, being ardent preservationists, they didn’t want to see the city’s second-oldest frame home fall to ruin.

Today, all those goals have been accomplished. For their work, Cordes and Patschull received a 2023 award from the Rock Island Preservation Society in a presentation made Monday at the Rock Island City Council meeting. “It’s really a jewel of 20th Street,” Diane Oestreich, secretary and long-time member of RIPS, said. Three other awards also were presented.

The home at 824 20th St. in the city’s Broadway Historic District stands out because of its three-story central tower that is topped with a steep mansard roof, inset with Gothic-looking triangular peaks.

Today’s tower is not the original, though. Rather, it is the crowning touch of Cordes’ and Patschull’s restoration work. When they bought the property, the tower had been chopped off, leaving an odd-looking, boxy structure that was sided in gray vinyl. As Cordes said, it seemed there was, “something wrong with it.”

Patschull, then an engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, drew up plans for a replica that is 11 feet square and about 16 feet high at its peak. Carver Custom Millworks, Milan, did milling for the corbels, fascia, soffits and window headers.

To guide their work, the couple used a drawing from an 1888 book about Rock Island history, when the home was 20 years old. They did not replicate every ornamental detail; giving way to practicality were a widow’s walk, two large finials, shutters, second- and third- story decorative railings and two of the three front porches.

But the original owners definitely would recognize the tower, which was lifted into place in November 2009, drawing a crowd of neighbors. (To view, go to youtube.com/watch?v=xFEy8w0pQJ4)

Another major task was tearing off the vinyl siding, accomplished in April of 2008 with a neighborhood effort called a “Great Unveiling.” The clapboard underneath was in such good shape that by the time Patschull removed the paint using a rotary power scraper, followed by an electric sander — both with attachments to catch the lead-based fragments — he was down to the original, unblemished, clear cedar. He then repainted in a multi-color scheme of green and bronze.

Other work included: Rebuilding the staircase to the tower; installing a new roof; reconfiguring and rebuilding the second floor into three bedrooms, two bathrooms, large closets and a laundry area; removing a rotting one-story rear addition; reopening the first- and second-story sleeping porches that had been enclosed; enlarging and reconstructing the kitchen; installing a half bath on the first floor.

Owners past, present

Who were the original owners? The home was built in 1868 by Edwin Smythe, a clothier and tailor, who lived there with his wife Anna, according to research by Oestreich, of RIPS. At the time, 20th Street continued only one more block.

In 1873, the home was sold to William Jackson, a lawyer and civic leader who lived there with his wife, Jennie. Jackson’s 1925 obituary calls him the “Father of Rock Island Parks,” because he raised money and support to enhance Spencer Square and helped in the establishment of Long View Park, dedicated in 1908.

And who are today’s owners? They are Lowell Schneider and Jill Potratz, who moved from Eugene, Oregon, for Potratz’ new job at Augustana College as an assistant professor in the department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. Schneider owns a software company and works from the light-flooded parlor of the Smythe-Jackson home.

Potratz said they were not specifically looking for a historic home, but when they heard about the Smythe-Jackson home and checked it out, they decided it was for them.

The home’s neutral background of earth-tone walls, white wood trim and natural wood floors sets off the couple’s mix of antique and modern furniture, original art work, woven baskets and colorful rugs.

Other recipients of RIPS awards:

• David and Karen Evans received an award for restoring the exterior of a home at 2613 13th Ave.

• Sacred Heart Catholic Church received an award for rebuilding and protecting its stained glass windows.

• The Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department received a certificate for restoration of a concrete memorial bench for Helen Horst at Long View Park. Neighbors Tom Sparkman, Paul Fessler and Leslie O’Ryan were cited for instigating the project and donating labor. A plaque states that the memorial is “dedicated to the children of Rock Island by the parents of little Helen, who lost her life in the waters of the Rock River, 1921.”