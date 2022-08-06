Rock Island property taxes are due Aug. 9

Rock Island County Treasurer, Louisa A. Ewert, announces the second installment of taxes is due by Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Payments may be made at 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island in the treasurer’s office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except for Saturday and Sunday. A 24-hour drop box in front of the county office building and a drive-up drop box located in the alley behind the county office building are available.

Payments can also be made at most locally owned banks and some credit unions in Rock Island County during regular business hours. Online payments can be made without penalty up until 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 at www.rockislandcounty.org by credit card, visa debit or e-check. A convenience fee will be charged. Another option this year “pay by phone” call 1-855-965-4400 (same fees apply)

Taxpayers are urged to pay by mail or online. Payments bearing a U.S. postmark up to and including Tuesday, Aug. 9, are accepted without penalty. Reference PIN# when paying by Online Bill Pay. State law requires a penalty of 1.5% per month or any part of a month for payments not paid by Tuesday, Aug. 9, or bearing a postmark after Aug. 9. Call the treasurer's office with questions at 309-558-3510.