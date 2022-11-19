Rock Island Public Library celebrates 150th anniversary

Around 150 people attended the Rock Island Public Library birthday year kickoff — an interesting moment of serendipity, since the library is celebrating its 150th year in operation.

Looking back to when Rock Island opened the state of Illinois' first public library on Nov. 25, 1872, Library Director Angela Campbell said the library's mission in itself hasn't changed as much as the methods of fulfilling it.

"How we provide information has changed, but our role has always been to be here for the people and what they need," Campbell said. "And we do that really great every year, and we've done that for 150 years."

The Rock Island Public Library will celebrate the 150th anniversary of its opening with a year's-worth of events, from historical talks to reading competitions to a lantern parade and party in the park, starting this month. For more information on upcoming events, visit the library website.

It was just months after the state of Illinois passed the Local Library Act, allowing municipalities to gather taxes to operate public libraries, that the Rock Island Public Library & Reading Room opened at 2nd Avenue and 17th Street. It was operated by Ellen Gale and held 2,174 pieces of material and furniture.

The library moved into what is now known as the Rock Island Downtown Library in 1903 after growing out of its first space. An addition was constructed in 1986 to fit more materials, and the library has now expanded into the Southwest Library, Library2Go mobile service and the soon-to-be-opened Watts-Midtown Library.

While the library's goal of giving people access to the information and materials they want and need hasn't changed, Library Publicity and Outreach Liaison Lisa Lockheart said how they've gone about fulfilling that goal has changed quite a bit.

Gone are the days of a librarian's role being confined to finding the right literary material and helping someone check it out. Now staff help people with everything from operating the internet to finding resources to hosting community-wide events.

"When they opened in these little two rooms, that was a big thing that you could just go and read, and you can certainly do that now here, but we also have bigger spaces for connection and interaction too," Lockheart said. "I don't think that was kind of a thing 150 years ago, now we have become really this large programming powerhouse."

It would be impossible these days to hold all the information someone could want in one physical place these days, so it's become more important to give people access to technology and those that can help them understand it, Campbell said.

The COVID-19 pandemic made the library move more quickly into a new chapter than it would have otherwise, Campbell said — during the pandemic the library started helping people access Wi-Fi to be able to log into class or work virtually, and they learned how to stream events so people could be safely involved.

Miss Gale, the library's first steward, wouldn't have been able to picture the library as it is today, Lockheart said. If they could go back, though, they'd ask for a structure that would more easily allow for adding electrical outlets.

"I don't think you could ever go back in time and say, 'Do you know what this is going to be someday?'" Campbell said. "We don't even know five years from now what it's going to be."

It was with that thought in mind that they decided to design the newest library branch to be flexible for programming — being able to move shelves and furniture to best suit the community's needs.

Campbell said they hope to hold a soft opening for the Watts-Midtown Branch, which will be located inside the Rock Island YMCA at 2715 30th St., by the end of the year. Supply chain issues have affected remodeling of the former Tri-City Jewish Center, but that hasn't stopped the staff from feeling excited for the new space and partnership with the Y.

Finding new ways to serve the community, from making partnerships to pivoting on how they provide materials, is a continuous practice. No matter how much the world changes, however, Campbell said the library will always provide a space of learning and connection for whoever needs it.

"As long as people are hungry to learn and want to continue bettering themselves, whether they be a child learning to read or an adult wanting to take on a new craft or project, I don't perceive the basis of our business changing," Campbell said.