With the opening of their new shared space, the Rock Island Public Library and Two Rivers YMCA are taking steps to utilize their partnership and unique amenities with the goal of meeting the Rock Island community's needs, in mind, body and spirit.

The two organizations held a ribbon tying, rather than a ribbon cutting, ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the new space, located at 2715 30th St., after almost a year's-worth of renovations. The facility, formerly the Tri-City Jewish Center, cost $9.9 million to update.

One of only a handful of YMCA-library partnerships in the U.S., Rock Island Ward 4 Alderperson Jenni Swanson said it's a dream come true to see a community asset like this come to life in her ward.

"I am just very grateful and excited to have this in our community," Swanson said. "It's an exciting endeavor to bring together a facility that strengthens minds and bodies together — a way to get a healthy, strong body and a healthy and knowledgeable mind, the best of both worlds."

Both the library and YMCA branches will hold soft openings beginning Feb. 8, operating at limited hours and programming. The library will operate 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 8-10 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 11, and the YMCA will open to Charter Members 4:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. Feb. 8 before opening to all members beginning Feb. 9.

The YMCA's regular hours, 4:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, will begin Feb. 9. Regular operating hours for the library starting Feb. 13 are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

With a gym, group exercise areas, equipment and a commercial kitchen, Two Rivers YMCA CEO Mike Wennekamp said the new space will help the YMCA expand on its health and wellness programming, especially with youth. Included in membership is a child watch area for kids ages 6 weeks-12 years.

"We've got a brand new bus stop going up out front so the whole community can can access this, whether they ride their bike, they walk, they ride a bus or they drive here," Wennekamp said. "It's just going to really help us serve a greater part of Rock Island."

New library amenities include private study rooms, a conference room, 140-seat auditorium, teen area and outdoor patio. The opening of their newest branch ensures that the everyone living in Rock Island is within 3 miles of a public library, Rock Island Public Library Director Angela Campbell said.

An after-hours book locker will also be installed in the library for pickup by late-night YMCA visitors.

In addition to the new branch permitting for expanded resources, Campbell said the space has been designed with flexibility in mind. Furniture and shelves can be easily moved if needed, allowing for new programming opportunities as the library continues to listen to community needs.

"We just want to make sure we can change with the times," Campbell said.

Both organizations consulted the public for their wants and needs before entering this partnership. Campbell said that beyond serving logistical needs in sharing the space, they hope to reach people that might not traditionally stop in the library or center, ultimately reaching more of Rock Island as a whole.

"This is community," Wennekamp said. "It's not just the facility — it's the programming and it's the people that make YMCA's and make libraries."