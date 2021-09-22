Rock Island reports 6 more dead from COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported six deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The death count is since the department's last release on Monday and raises the death toll in the county since the start of the pandemic to 350.
The most recent deaths included a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized, a woman in her 50s who was hospitalized, a woman in her 70s who died at home, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized, a man in his 40s who was hospitalized and a man in his 70s who died in a long-term care facility.
“We send our sincere condolences to their families and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Throughout the waves of this pandemic, we have seen a pattern of surging cases followed a few weeks later by rising deaths.
“Most people who die from this virus have not been vaccinated. Our three widely available vaccines are highly protective against serious illness and death.”
The health department also reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday, raising the county's total to 17,515. Currently, 39 patients are hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 and the average age of newly infected patients is 37.
That includes three girls in their teens, four girls younger than 13, one infant girl, four boys in their teens, seven boys younger than 13 and one infant boy.
The Iowa coronavirus reporting website last updated Tuesday. Scott County has seen 24,966 total cases since the start of the pandemic and 265 total deaths.
To find vaccine availability, go to vaccines.gov. The Rock Island County Health Department offers walk-in vaccine clinics on Tuesdays for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and Fridays for Pfizer. The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends that everyone age 2 and older wear a mask in counties of high or substantial transmission, which includes almost every county in the country.