Rock Island reports another COVID-19 death

Another Rock Island County resident has died of COVID-19.
It was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized, the Rock Island County Health Department reported Friday.
There have been 27 deaths in Rock Island County, and 693 positive cases, five newly reported Friday.
“We are saddened to report that another resident in our county has died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Our team has been working tirelessly since the middle of March on the response for this pandemic. It is exhausting work – physically and also mentally and emotionally. For the first time, a death of one of our residents has affected me personally. The man who died had been my friend for more than 20 years. He was a good husband, father, co-worker and friend. We all should remember that each of our 27 residents who have died — and more than 362,000 people around the world — mattered. Please do your part to prevent more needless death. Our best defenses against this virus are social distancing, wearing a mask in public, and washing your hands frequently.”
Currently, six Rock Island County patients are hospitalized. The new cases are:
• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health website, Scott County had 6 new cases reported Friday, for a total of 357. Ten people in the county have died. Iowa reported 325 new cases and 18 deaths on Friday, for a total of 18,898 cases and 522 deaths. Illinois announced 1,622 new cases statewide, and 94 additional deaths. Illinois has a total of 117,455 positive cases and 5,270 deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
