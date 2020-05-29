Rock Island reports another COVID-19 death

“We are saddened to report that another resident in our county has died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Our team has been working tirelessly since the middle of March on the response for this pandemic. It is exhausting work – physically and also mentally and emotionally. For the first time, a death of one of our residents has affected me personally. The man who died had been my friend for more than 20 years. He was a good husband, father, co-worker and friend. We all should remember that each of our 27 residents who have died — and more than 362,000 people around the world — mattered. Please do your part to prevent more needless death. Our best defenses against this virus are social distancing, wearing a mask in public, and washing your hands frequently.”