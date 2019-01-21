ROCK ISLAND — Residents had an opportunity to voice their opinions Monday night on how to spend $1 million from the Housing and Urban Development Agency.
The fourth and final listening session for the five-year consolidated plan was held in the Southwest Community Room at the Southwest Library, 9010 Ridgewood Road.
Budgets and Grants Manager Colleen Small-Vollman conducts the meetings each year to gather input from residents and listen to ideas on how best to spend money that comes from the federal Housing and Urban Development agency.
Two men who spoke suggested the city should work on a lighting project for 11th Street. It was an idea that was well received, but Small-Vollman explained it would take working with the city works department and gathering support from others in the community.
Although almost all parts of the city would qualify for community development block grants, that may not always be true.
"There are some things that I am noticing economically in Rock Island that are starting to adjust, and the trend is starting to change," Small-Vollman said.
Funds can be spent on anything from repairs to homes through the neighborhood housing program to projects such as the Glenhurst Court safety surveillance cameras installed in 2017.
"What HUD wants to see with these funds is, they want to see us take it into an area that has been identified as needing a great deal of help, and focus our efforts and funding in that area," Small-Vollman said. "Public works may not have the money to do it, but I might."
Out of the $1 million given by HUD, anywhere between $100,000 to $200,000 is unspoken for.
"That's not set in stone," Small-Vollman said. "We are looking at reworking a lot of the inner workings of how and where our funds are spent. We want it to be more project focused."
Small-Vollman said that attendance was better now than it was a couple of years ago when she first started, but there's still a lot of room for growth. Recent sessions in other parts of town garnered little to no participation, with one meeting having been held on a day with heavy snowfall.
At the listening session Monday night, four people were in attendance.
Participants were given sheets to fill out to express their ideas and priorities, and the sheets will be analyzed by a consulting firm. The report will be revealed to the public. From there, public hearings will be held at two consecutive Rock Island City Council meetings seeking further input and comments.