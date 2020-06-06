Rock Island Rotary awards $2,500 grant to Heart of Hope Food Pantry

-
Rock Island Rotary has awarded a $2,500 grant to Heart of Hope Food Pantry in Rock Island.
Heart of Hope founder and president Lynda Sargent said the pantry has given away more than 70,000 pounds of food this year because of increased demand, according to a news release.
The donation comes from proceeds from a wine raffle organized by Rock Island Rotarian Ruth Lee.
"Rotary has partnered with Heart of Hope for years helping those in need and we are glad to help with their efforts during these difficult times," Rock Island Rotary President Mark Mayeski said.
