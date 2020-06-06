You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rock Island Rotary awards $2,500 grant to Heart of Hope Food Pantry
topical

Rock Island Rotary awards $2,500 grant to Heart of Hope Food Pantry

{{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island Rotary has awarded a $2,500 grant to Heart of Hope Food Pantry in Rock Island.

Heart of Hope founder and president Lynda Sargent said the pantry has given away more than 70,000 pounds of food this year because of increased demand, according to a news release.

The donation comes from proceeds from a wine raffle organized by Rock Island Rotarian Ruth Lee.

"Rotary has partnered with Heart of Hope for years helping those in need and we are glad to help with their efforts during these difficult times," Rock Island Rotary President Mark Mayeski said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News