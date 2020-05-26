Rock Island, Scott counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

Genesis said “an over-reliance on Asia came into sharp focus earlier this year as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe.”

According the Genesis, Prestige Ameritech represents a primarily domestic supply chain, drawing raw materials and production capabilities from the United States. The release said Prestige also does 100 percent of its business with U.S. customers.

“Over-reliance on foreign manufacturers is a key reason why we’ve had concerns about the consistency of available PPE supplies at our care sites during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Doug Cropper, president and CEO, Genesis Health System.

“This partnership helps safeguard an uninterrupted supply chain of PPE for Genesis.

“It will also allow us to prepare in advance for the next outbreak, making greater use of domestic sources of PPE so we are not forced to find new or additional sources, probably at higher cost, in the midst of an outbreak.”

The Henry and Stark County Health Department said there are 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Henry County and three in Stark County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,178 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 39 additional deaths.