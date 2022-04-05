 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island scout earns rank of Eagle Scout

Ian Empen from Troop 258 in Rock Island has earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Empen, 17, is the son of Daryl and Cindy Empen, Rock Island, and a senior at Rock Island High School.

Empen, 17, is the son of Daryl and Cindy Empen, Rock Island, and a senior at Rock Island High School. 

He started his scouting career in Cub Scout Pack 250, out of St. James Lutheran Church, Rock Island. After earning his Arrow of Light Award as a Webelos in 2015, he joined BSA Troop 258, sponsored by St. Pius X Catholic Church.

For his Eagle Scout project he designed, created and installed new shelving units and cubicles for the band room at Rock Island High School for percussion storage. He also created two benches for the band room, upcycling the old bleacher boards from the Rock Island High School Fieldhouse.

There will be a ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at the Hauberg Center's Auto House in Rock Island.

