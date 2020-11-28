Rock Island sees 252 new COVID-19 cases over the last three days; Scott and Rock Island counties both see another death

Though Rock Island County didn't report numbers for two days, that didn't mean COVID-19 went away.

After not reporting cases Thursday and Friday because the holiday, Rock Island County reported another death Saturday, a woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized. That puts the number of deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic at 141.

“We offer her friends and family our sincere sympathies,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator, Rock Island County Health Department.

Additionally, the county reported 252 new positive cases since its last report on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 8,287. There were 89 new cases on Thanksgiving, 80 new cases on Friday and 83 new cases on Saturday.

Also Saturday, 75 patients were hospitalized in Rock Island County.

Scott County reported one new death Saturday, raising that total to 84. Also, the county reported 105 new cases as it surpassed the 11,000 mark, with 11,046 total positive cases, more than 6% of the population of the county.

Iowa reported 3,462 new cases across the state, bringing its total to 226,259, while Illinois reported 15,447 new cases, bringing its total to 712,936. There were eight more deaths in Iowa and 108 in Illinois.