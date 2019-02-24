As the daughter of two Augustana College biology professors, Aislinn Geedey, 17, had nature virtually thrust upon her from early on.
And she embraced it.
Early memories are of "getting down and dirty" in a pond near Amboy, Ill., when her dad, Kevin Geedey, took her along while doing aquatic biology research. As a result, Geedey, alone among her peers, does not scream if a leech happens to affix itself to her leg.
Other recollections are of collecting mussels in the backwaters of the Mississippi River, sea turtle eggs in Costa Rica and any life form at all during a bio-blitz of the Milan Bottoms natural area.
All these experiences have given Geedey a firm grounding in science and her career goal — at this point, anyway — is to be a science writer. For all she has accomplished and to provide a boost for what she might accomplish in the future, Geedey received on Saturday the first Oberholtzer Award for future conservation leadership in a presentation Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport.
Geedey, a senior at Rock Island High School, is interested in science writing for two reasons. First, she loves writing and reading and expects that English will be one of her college majors, along with biology.
Second, she wants to explain science to people who don't understand it, or say they don't care about it, in such a way that they do understand and perhaps even come to appreciate it.
Promoting this kind of understanding is important if humanity is going to address the challenges such as climate change, water shortages, species extinction and others that are expected to become ever more pressing in the years ahead, she said.
"It saddens me to see people afraid of science," Geedey said, sitting at a table at Cool Beanz coffeehouse in Rock Island. "It goes deeper than people not wanting to believe it (climate change). People go blindly and follow others and don't take the time to understand the concepts themselves."
Geedey was nominated for the Olberholtzer award by Stephanie Fuhr, another Augustana biology teacher, who respects how Geedey gets truly involved in scientific work.
With the mussel identification she did in the Mississippi River backwaters, for example, "she had to learn the details of distinctions between species and this is sometimes tedious and doesn't move fast," Fuhr said.
"She has put in the work herself to understand. And she doesn't hesitate to be uncomfortable, putting on hip waders, with her dip net, and going out with the mosquitoes. It is uncomfortable doing ecology.
"It's more than talking points," Fuhr said of Geedey's commitment.
"She also doesn't hesitate to stand up to lead her peers... She's going to be strong."
And, yes, her parents' influence is clear. Through example, they taught "this is what you do in life," Fuhr said.
"You're going to serve, you're going to go out there and you're going to do things."
Geedey's experience of collecting sea turtles came through a trip by Rocky's environmental club. The goal was to collect the eggs of an endangered leatherback turtle as she is laying them so that the eggs can be taken to a safe place and hatched, ensuring that they will not be stolen by poachers or eaten by animal predators.
Once hatched, the little turtles are turned out to sea, where they have a one in one thousand chance of survival, she explained.
"It was pretty amazing," Geddey said of the experience. "You hear how big the leatherback turtles are. This turtle is as big as I am."
Other club activities include volunteer work and helping to run the recycling program at the high school.
Geedey has lots of other interests, too. She's a member of Rocky's Reading Rocks book club, Chamber Singers and Symphonic Band and of Girl Scouts. In Scouting, she has learned to ride and care for horses and totally owns the motto of "leave it better than you found it."
She expects to attend Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, in the fall. She was drawn to the college because of its overall emphasis on sustainability and because of its renown music program that will allow her to continue playing percussion. As part of her Oberholtzer Award, she will receive a $2,000 scholarship.
Not only has she embraced nature, but she is also running with it.