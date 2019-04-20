Wildflower walk, arrowhead ID are Saturday

In addition to the butterfly workshop on Sunday, Black Hawk will host its 44th annual "Stroll through Springtime" on Saturday, April 27, followed by a workshop on arrowheads.

• Stroll: A 7 a.m. Saturday birders will help locate both resident and migratory birds. Participants can bring binoculars or use those provided.

At 9 a.m., refreshments including wild violet jelly will be served in the lodge and there will be a short program at 9:30 a.m.

At 10 a.m., small groups will go out with leaders to identify wildflowers. The Back Hawk forest is designated as a nature preserve and has many native species of wildflowers, including bloodroot, trout lily, trillium, Jack-in-the-pulpit, Dutchmen's breeches, spring beauty and wild ginger.

• Arrowheads: You're invited to bring your Native American Indian relics to Watch Tower Lodge from 2-4 p.m. Saturday for identification by exerts from the Quad-Cities Archaeological Society.

A short slide presentation will explain how archaeologists can tell the age, function and cultural affiliation of artifacts based on their shape, size and material.

A time line display of Quad-City area artifacts from the earliest 13,000-year-old Clovis points to the 19th century Sauk and Meskwaki Indian tribes will be on display. This will include examples of spear and arrow points, knives, drills, axe heads, pottery, beads and ornaments.

The free program is for archaeological identification only, not for appraisals, trading or selling.

The events are a joint effort of the Quad-Cities Archaeological Society, the Citizens to Preserve Black Hawk Park Foundation and Black Hawk State Historic Site.

For more information, call 309-788-9536.