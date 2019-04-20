Try 3 months for $3

Just because you don't see monarch butterflies fluttering around yet doesn't mean they're not here. And laying eggs.

That's the message Janet Moline, of Rock Island, wants to convey to anyone who wants to boost butterfly populations by taking eggs inside and nurturing them into butterflies, thereby ensuring they don't get destroyed by predators before they mature.

Even this early in the season, the milkweeds on which the butterflies lay their eggs can be six to 10 inches tall, and any butterflies that have made it to the Midwest from their southern migration areas will find them, Moline said.

Monarch butterflies have been getting increased attention the past few years as their populations have plummeted due to habitat loss and increased herbicide use that has killed off milkweeds, the only plant on which they will lay their eggs and that caterpillars will eat. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is studying whether to recommend that they be listed on the Endangered Species List.

But the orange and black insects also have become the focus of many conservation efforts, from Mexico where they winter, to Middle America where they breed, to Moline's backyard where the former Rock Island High School biology teacher does her part. Last summer she raised an estimated 500 butterflies.

For those who want to join her, Moline will give a free workshop explaining the process from 2-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, at the Watch Tower Lodge of Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island.

Successfully raising the early generations results "in a whole lot more at the end of the season," she said. And those are the butterflies that fly to Mexico to spend the winter in one of nature's most amazing migration stories.

Perhaps the trickiest part is finding the eggs is the first place. One must look underneath the leaves of milkweeds, and, because the eggs are so small, it is easy to confuse them with with a drop of milkweed sap. The key is that monarch eggs are somewhat cone-shaped, Moline explains. She often checks with a magnifying glass to be sure.

One also can wait until the eggs turn into caterpillars because they are easier to spot, but caterpillars are subject to being attacked by a parasite that will lay its eggs inside the caterpillar, even small ones. Once that happens, the  caterpillar is doomed. Thus eggs stand a better chance of success.

Most of Moline's" equipment" consists of things most people have around the house — plastic clamshell containers, beer bottles, newspaper — except for the mesh laundry basket from Ikea that she uses as an incubator.

The basic process of raising monarchs is this: Find eggs and bring them inside. Wait for them to turn into caterpillars, then supply caterpillars with fresh, juicy milkweed. When the caterpillars reach their maximum growth they will crawl to the top of whatever container they are in — in Moline's case, the laundry basket — and attach themselves to the top and morph into a chrysalis.

In a certain number of days, a butterfly will emerge and can be set free to fly away.

Other containers besides a laundry basket will work, such as a Mason jar with air holes poked in the lid. The advantage with the basket is that it will hold many caterpillars/chrysalis at one time and it provides good ventilation. Moisture build-up is not a problem.

