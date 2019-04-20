Janet Moline, of Rock Island, shows off the mesh laundry basket in which she raises monarch butterflies. On Sunday, April 28, she will give a presentation at Black Hawk State Historic Site explaining how she does it.
This photo by Janet Moline shows a whole row of chrysalises, the pupa stage of the monarch butterfly, attached to the top of her mesh laundry basket. At left is a full-grown caterpillar that is about to morph into a chrysalis.
An empty beer bottle is one of the pieces of equipment Janet Moline uses to raise monarch butterflies. She uses it as a vase, with water at the bottom, and inserts milkweed leaves with caterpillars on them. The leaves stay fresh and juicy as the caterpillars feed.
Janet Moline puts newspaper in the bottom of a mesh laundry basket to catch the droppings of the monarch butterfly caterpillars as they eat and grow.
Janet Moline took this close-up photo of a milkweed leaf showing the cone shape of a monarch butterfly egg. She often scouts leaves with a magnifying glass in hand.
These are common milkweed seeds that Janet Moline, of Rock Island, has harvested. She gives them to people so they can raise their own plants.
Janet Moline goes above and beyond in raising monarch butterflies. Here she shows how she uses thread to re-attach a chrysalis if it was placed in an unsuitable location.
What is this? It's a container full of the empty chrysalis casings of about 500 butterflies that Janet Moline of Rock Island raised last summer.
Some monarch butterflies emerge from the chrysalis unable to fly. The problem here was the bent wing.
Janet Moline, of Rock Island, will explain the steps of raising monarch butterflies in a presentation on Sunday, April 28, at Black Hawk State Historic Site.
Janet Moline points to an empty chrysalis attached to a twig.
For various reasons, some butterflies do not survive emergence from the chrysalis. Janet Moline keeps those to use in her presentations. Here she takes a close look with a magnifying glass.
As you might imagine, Janet Moline has lots of monarch butterfly images around her home, including this plush toy.
Ah yes, a monarch butterfly enthusiast needs a monarch butterfly shirt.
When butterflies emerge from their chrysalises, a transparent casing remains.
Newspaper makes a handy lining for Janet Moline's laundry basket where she incubates monarch butterfly caterpillars and chrysalises.
Janet Moline looks out into her Rock Island yard where milkweed grows on all sides. Husband Norm obligingly mows around the plants.
Janet Moline, of Rock Island, takes a closer look at a monarch butterfly with a magnifying glass.
Janet Moline, of Rock Island, demonstrates how she re-hangs a monarch butterfly chrysalis.
Janet Moline, of Rock Island, shows off a plus monarch butterfly.
Just because you don't see monarch butterflies fluttering around yet doesn't mean they're not here. And laying eggs.
That's the message Janet Moline, of Rock Island, wants to convey to anyone who wants to boost butterfly populations by taking eggs inside and nurturing them into butterflies, thereby ensuring they don't get destroyed by predators before they mature.
Even this early in the season, the milkweeds on which the butterflies lay their eggs can be six to 10 inches tall, and any butterflies that have made it to the Midwest from their southern migration areas will find them, Moline said.
Monarch butterflies have been getting increased attention the past few years as their populations have plummeted due to habitat loss and increased herbicide use that has killed off milkweeds, the only plant on which they will lay their eggs and that caterpillars will eat. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is studying whether to recommend that they be listed on the Endangered Species List.
But the orange and black insects also have become the focus of many conservation efforts, from Mexico where they winter, to Middle America where they breed, to Moline's backyard where the former Rock Island High School biology teacher does her part. Last summer she raised an estimated 500 butterflies.
For those who want to join her, Moline will give a free workshop explaining the process from 2-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, at the Watch Tower Lodge of Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island.
Successfully raising the early generations results "in a whole lot more at the end of the season," she said. And those are the butterflies that fly to Mexico to spend the winter in one of nature's most amazing migration stories.
Perhaps the trickiest part is finding the eggs is the first place. One must look underneath the leaves of milkweeds, and, because the eggs are so small, it is easy to confuse them with with a drop of milkweed sap. The key is that monarch eggs are somewhat cone-shaped, Moline explains. She often checks with a magnifying glass to be sure.
One also can wait until the eggs turn into caterpillars because they are easier to spot, but caterpillars are subject to being attacked by a parasite that will lay its eggs inside the caterpillar, even small ones. Once that happens, the caterpillar is doomed. Thus eggs stand a better chance of success.
Most of Moline's" equipment" consists of things most people have around the house — plastic clamshell containers, beer bottles, newspaper — except for the mesh laundry basket from Ikea that she uses as an incubator.
The basic process of raising monarchs is this: Find eggs and bring them inside. Wait for them to turn into caterpillars, then supply caterpillars with fresh, juicy milkweed. When the caterpillars reach their maximum growth they will crawl to the top of whatever container they are in — in Moline's case, the laundry basket — and attach themselves to the top and morph into a chrysalis.
In a certain number of days, a butterfly will emerge and can be set free to fly away.
Other containers besides a laundry basket will work, such as a Mason jar with air holes poked in the lid. The advantage with the basket is that it will hold many caterpillars/chrysalis at one time and it provides good ventilation. Moisture build-up is not a problem.
