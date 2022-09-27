Rock Island to begin crack and joint sealing construction Wednesday

Rock Island's contractor will begin work on the city's crack and joint sealing program Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The two streets on this year's program are 18th Avenue from 17th Street to the Moline city limit and 38th Street, and 7th Avenue to Blackhawk Road. Work is expected to concluded within the next two weeks.

No parking will be allowed on the street while the contractor is sweeping the surface and filling the cracks and joints.

Access to residential and commercial properties will be maintained as much as possible but the city warns there will be periods when it will not be feasible such as when the contractor is working directly in front of the drive and when the filler material is drying.

Delays can be expected at or near the work zones.

People are asked to follow the posted construction signs and flaggers for directions as needed in the work zones and should watch for trucks entering and leaving construction zones.