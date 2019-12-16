Rock Island to block retail 'puppy-mill' pets

Animal advocates say a major change to pet-sales laws in Rock Island approved Monday will make life better for dogs, cats and people alike.

The city council voted unanimously to prohibit the sale of cats and dogs at retail stores, requiring instead that pet stores showcase only adoptable animals from care facilities or rescue organizations.

The vote came after residents approached the council in August to express concerns about breeding facilities or "puppy mills." There is only one pet store in Rock Island, and it doesn't sell dogs or cats, but the ordinance is to make clear that any pet stores that may open in the future will not be allowed to broker pets with puppy mills.

Among the speakers at the council meeting was Tracey Kuehl, Bettendorf, a volunteer with Bailing Out Benji, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the puppy-mill industry.

“Locally here in the Quad-Cities, this is the first of the Quad-City communities to pass a ban like this," Kuehl said after the meeting. "It's very important to me not only from the animal-welfare aspect, but from the consumer aspect and the human healt6h aspect."