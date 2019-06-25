ROCK ISLAND — On Monday night, the Rock Island City Council voted unanimously to give credits to boaters affected by extreme flooding at Sunset Marina.
The credits would save boaters hundreds of dollars and cost the city more than $30,000, according to estimates from the city and F3 Marina, the Milwaukee-based company that took over management of the Rock Island marina last fall.
The vote was prompted by a joint memo from Public Works Director Mike Bartels and Denise Browning, general manager of Sunset Marina through F3, that recommended the Council approve the credits.
According to the memo, which was dated June 12, the credits will work as follows:
- Powered slips: boaters leasing covered and uncovered powered slips will receive a $0.12 per-foot credit per day. A 36’ foot slip or boat, for example, would receive a $4.32 per-day credit. Credit for 60 days would be equal to $259.20. (The slip rental fee ranges from $1,884 to $2,751.)
- Non-powered slips: boaters leasing non-powered slips would receive a credit of $0.03 per foot. A 20’ foot slip or boat, for example, would receive a $0.60 per day credit. Credit for 60 days would be equal to $36. (The slip rental fee is $560.)
- Pre-paid: If the slip fee has been prepaid, the credit would be applied to the slip fee for next year. A refund will be provided if a boater does not wish to renew the slip next year.
According to the memo, the estimated cost for the total credits is $30,776.33, based on a target date of July 4 for the return of power. That would make 66 days without power at the marina.
The total slip revenue budget for 2019 was $389,945.
The credits were justified the “extraordinary challenges” borne by leaseholders and staff through the winter and spring, said Bartels and Browning.
“The river not only set a historic crest but has been over flood stage for 91 consecutive days,” they wrote. “This has resulted in no power at the marina since April 28, no dock water, no restrooms, no laundry facilities, no fuel dock, no waste pump out, no trash service and limited access to boats.”
Despite the issues, leaseholders have continued to pay slip rental or a leasing fee for access to a portion of the pier.
Also at the Monday meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to disband the Sunset Marina Boaters Advisory Committee, an 11-member body that advised in Marina management.
The Committee, which is more than 30 years old, had recommended its own disbandment so its members could consult with F3 Marina staff directly, according to another memo from Bartels and Browning to the city manager.
“The committee members are comfortable working directly with F3 Marina for any concerns and working in conjunction with the Public Works Director for items needing City Council approval,” wrote Bartels and Browning in that memo.
The City Council voted 6-0 vote to approve the committee’s disbandment. (Ward 7 Alderman Dave Geenen was absent on Monday night.) The decision did not elicit lengthy discussion.
Mayor Mike Thoms said that F3 Marina “still has great communication with a lot of boaters,” which he suggested would not change with the committee’s disbandment.
The boats that would qualify for credits make up the majority of boats at the marina in number and in size, Thoms said in an interview.
“Because of the flood, people have not been able to even put their boats in the water,” Thoms said. “It’s a good gesture to offer some credits back because you did not get everything you paid for, primarily due to the flood.”
Last year, some boaters expressed concern that the marina’s management was being outsourced to a non-local company. But Dylan Parker, Ward 5 alderman, said that the public backed the decision.
“Regarding oversight, the advisory committee was only advisory — they never had any authority to do anything regarding the marina's operation in the first place,” Parker said. “The City always had the decision making over the marina, just like how we currently do now while contracting with F3. As demonstrated by the Council's voting to credit slips at [Monday’s] Council meeting, F3 didn't make that decision without the City, which would indicate a loss of oversight, the City did.”