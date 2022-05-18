Rock Island to hold two weekend outdoor events

Rock Island is ringing in warm spring weather with two outdoor events.

In honor of May 20 being National Bike to Work Day, Downtown Rock Island and the Quad Cities Bicycle Club will serve a free breakfast for bicyclists 6-10 a.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, off the Great River Trail. Cool Beanz Coffeehouse will offer breakfast burritos, pastries and iced coffee.

Downtown Rock Island and the Rock Island Beautification Commission will also host a spring cleanup downtown 8:30 a.m.-noon May 21. Those wishing to volunteer to help with the cleanup should meet at the Centennial Bridge Office Building, 201 15th St. and bring work gloves.

The organizations will provide vests, garbage bags, grabbers, rakes and brooms.

“Weather permitting, we’ll have two great community events this week in Downtown Rock Island,” said Downtown Rock Island Director Jack Cullen in a news release. “People are eager to get outside and come together, and we’re excited to facilitate that with our community partners.”

