Rock Island to host public forum this evening

Stern Center

Bridges Catering was awarded the Mayor and City Council Trophy for most strategic new investment in Rock Island by Renaissance Rock Island Wednesday night. The company took over The Stern Center, 1713 3rd Ave., Rock Island, in April.

 Jack Cullen

The City of Rock Island will be hosting "Rock Island Unplugged" this evening after a three-year hiatus. 

It will be located in downtown at The Stern Center, 1713 3rd Ave. and will be from 6-8 p.m. The event is a public-forum that allows residents to engage in a question-and-answer session with city officials and department directors.

Residents may ask department directors questions about city business, projects, plans, services, public safety, or any other concerns they may have.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. 

