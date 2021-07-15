Rock Island to host Ya Maka My Weekend

Ya Maka My Weekend is back.

The city of Rock Island will host the event celebrating Caribbean culture with food and music on Aug. 14 in downtown Rock Island.

The live music line-up for the event that was started in 1992 includes Jumbies, Baby J & Golden Street Band, Drea & Zion Iyahbinghi, Universal Expression, with Indika as the headliner.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and admission is $10, with free admission for kids 12 and under. No coolers are allowed inside the premises, but personal lawn chairs and seating is permitted.

For more information, go to www.daiquirifactory.com and www.downtownrockisland.org.

