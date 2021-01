Rock Island Township offices are reopening to the public Monday.

Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• The Giving Center also will reopen for donations and for people in need of clothing and other items on hand.

• The St. Joseph Evening Meal will reopen February 1 at 5:30 p.m. for carryout service only; not a sit-down meal.

Face masks and social distancing are required.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0