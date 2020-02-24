Rock Island votes to take away landmark status of 1st National Bank building

“For preservations, we really look at it if it’s historic,” Anderson said. “We don’t look at all about the finances. But again, it’s one of those issues, they have already been tearing it apart and haven’t put any money into it since the time they’ve owned it. It’s difficult for some of us who believe in taking care of buildings to always agree if you just let the building decline, and then make the argument it’s not worth putting money into it… I wouldn’t do that with my house.”

Lyphout left the meeting, and was not available for additional comments.

Thoms seemed pleased with the vote afterward, as well as Modern Woodmen’s overall commitment.

“If it happens on the outside deal, it could be an over $20 million investment there in the next couple of years,” he said. That project calls for a high-end building, he added.

The council also agreed to an ordinance that allows for urban beekeeping in the city, but also sets standards in granting a $25 license. It also updated its 2016 ordinance allowing the raising of chickens in the city to allow for a resident to appeal if turned down and make the ordinance easier to understand, Miles Brainard, planning and redevelopment administrator, said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.