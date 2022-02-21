Rock Island woman arrested in relation to February gunfire complaint

A Rock Island woman has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a shooting in early February.

Martionna Shaunte Annette Horne, 28, was arrested at about 10:40 p.m Sunday in the 3700 block of 5th Street, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. She was arrested on suspicion of reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened about 1:20 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 3700 block of 5th Street, according to police reports. There were no victims listed.

This article will be updated.

