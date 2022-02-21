Rock Island woman arrested in relation to February gunfire complaint

A Rock Island woman has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a shooting in early February.
Martionna Shaunte Annette Horne, 28, was arrested at about 10:40 p.m Sunday in the 3700 block of 5th Street, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. She was arrested on suspicion of reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon.
The shooting happened about 1:20 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 3700 block of 5th Street, according to police reports. There were no victims listed.
This article will be updated.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Anthony Watt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today