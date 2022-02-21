 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Rock Island woman arrested in relation to February gunfire complaint

  • Updated
  • 0
siren3

A Rock Island woman has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a shooting in early February.

Martionna Shaunte Annette Horne, 28, was arrested at about 10:40 p.m Sunday in the 3700 block of 5th Street, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. She was arrested on suspicion of reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened about 1:20 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 3700 block of 5th Street, according to police reports. There were no victims listed.

This article will be updated.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigeria board game aims to help preserve traditional language

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News