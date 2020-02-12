Rock Islander realizes lifelong dream with opening of doll museum in College Hill neighborhood

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, she quoted Anne Rice, author and doll collector: “When you love dolls, you start to love other kinds of people, too. Because you saw the virtue in their expressions, how carefully they’d been sculpted.”

The museum offers items for sale, including small dolls and antiques, craft bags, seasonal items, books, vintage figurines and toys, small trucks and action figures.

It will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, or by appointment.

“It’s a wonderful museum,” said Mayor Mike Thoms. “Every city needs different amenities, things to enjoy, and this is one. It’s kind of one-of-a-kind in the Quad-Cities. It’s quite an extensive collection.”

“My mother collected a lot of miniatures and dolls, and some of them are inside this store,” he said. “It means a lot to me to have them on display. My mother’s no longer with us. To have that tradition and love passed on, it means a lot.”

Tsagaris was born in Athens, Greece (her father was in the military), but she grew up in the Quad-Cities. She’s collected dolls since she was 3.