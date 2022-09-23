Rock Island's 2022 homicides

Angel Lopez Jr., 17, Davenport.

When: About 8 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Where: 1300 block of 3rd Avenue.

Narrative: Officers found Lopez after someone called 911.

Case Status: At last report, there were no arrests.

Braylon Walker, 21, Osceola, Ark.

When: About 12 a.m. on July 22.

Where: 1400 block of 8th Street.

Narrative: Officers found Walker when they investigated a gunfire complaint.

Case Status: At last report, there were no arrests.

Davion Roe, 25, Chicago.

When: About 9:50 p.m. on July 16.

Where: 1300 block of 4 ½ Street.

Narrative: Investigators think someone shot Roe during an altercation with a group of people.

Case Status: Marlon K. Martin, 23, Davenport; and Devonte D. Hall, 29, Rock Island, both face first-degree murder charges in relation to Roe’s death. The cases against them were pending as of Friday.

Amani Kamata, 39, Rock Island.

When: About 7:14 a.m. on July 10.

Where: 1100 block of 10th Avenue.

Narrative: Police found Kamata’s body after receiving a report of a fatality.

Case Status: At last report, there were no arrests.

Gregory McGhee, 61, Rock Island.

When: About 12:25 a.m. June 25.

Where: 500 block of 6th Street.

Narrative: The police department was notified after someone brought the wounded McGhee to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. He died from his wounds later.

Case Status: At last report, there were no arrests.

Kevin Ford, 46, address unavailable.

When: About 1:52 a.m. on June 19.

Where: 1300 block of 14th Street.

Narrative: Ford was shot to death and another man was wounded in the attack.

Case Status: At last report, there were no arrests.

Desavion Foster, 19, Rock Island.

When: About 2:55 p.m. on May 22.

Where: 1000 block of 15th Street.

Narrative: Authorities think a masked gunman shot Foster as he walked down the street, according to court records.

Case Status: Terrionce C. Kitchen, 19, Rock Island, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Foster’s death. The case against him was pending as of Friday.