Augustana College welcomed President Andrea Kathryn Talentino, the school's newest and ninth president. A formal inauguration ceremony on the campus' Quad Saturday was followed by a street party on 7th Avenue in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Augustana College welcomes ninth president Andrea Kathryn Talentino at inauguration ceremony
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charly Erpelding gave her own eulogy at her Bettendorf High School graduation, though nobody knew it at the time.
"A Quiet Place" writers and Quad-Cities natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are bringing a piece of Hollywood to Davenport with the construction of a new movie theater downtown.
The legacy of Charly Erpelding, 'The strongest little baby girl I ever met' fought with dignity and grace
Charly Erpelding's fight against cancer ended Monday. It was a battle the 18-year-old fought with grace and an ever-present smile.
Jackson County authorities have arrested a man accused in the Saturday shooting death of 55-year-old Angela Marie Prichard.
A man convicted of robbery failed to return to the Davenport work release program Friday
A search warrant filed by Davenport Police in connection with Sunday’s homicide in Rock Island provides more details as to what led to the dea…
Court filing: An "appearance of intimidation and retaliation" against officer who arrested councilman
This year a whopping 115 vendors lined the streets, raking in nearly $600,000 in revenue.
Rock Island Police are investigating the eighth homicide of the year in the city.
Could MEDIC become a Scott County department? County considers ways to stabilize ambulance service finances
Among the biggest question marks about the proposal is whether Davenport will go along with a county-wide service or break off and provide its own ambulance service as part of the fire department. County staff say a fractured county service could slow response times and cost more in property taxes.