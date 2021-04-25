Rock Island's Cool Beanz coffeehouse is moving

After more than 13 years in its hilltop location, the coffee house is extending its collaboration with Bent River at 512 24th Street in Rock Island. Cool Beanz, which already has a drive-thru located at this location, will be taking over Bent River Rock Island’s 1300 sq ft event space next month.

"We look forward to new collaborations with Bent River, being a closer part of the Broadway Neighborhood, continued use of the drive thru, expansion of our indoor dining hours, and opportunities for new products and experiences that we could not offer before," Cool Beanz owner Annette Hutto said in a release. "We look forward to sharing Bent Rivers outdoor patio and finding ways to infuse our flavors into the ideas of their brewers (They already make the best coffee stout around!)."