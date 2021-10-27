 Skip to main content
Rock Island's Fright Night moved to tonight
Rock Island's Fright Night moved to tonight

103020-qc-nws-halloween-002
MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Because of possible nasty weather, Fright Night is moving from Thursday to tonight in Rock Island.

This is a free Halloween event just for kids. Goodwill of the Heartland and the Rock Island Parks and Recreation are sponsoring the even from 5-7 p.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.

There will be trick-or-treating and a costume contest at a  safe Halloween event.

The first 500 children will receive a free goodie bag. More than 30 community agencies will host various activities and/or trick-or-treating.

A live DJ will be spinning fun dance music, Rock Island’s own Metro Youth Dance Team, Royal Drama Dance Team and a “thrilling” dance performance will round out the night.

Secret guest judges will be walking around the park handing out costume contest prize certificates to be redeemed for a special prize.

Quad-City Times​

