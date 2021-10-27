Rock Island's Fright Night moved to tonight

Because of possible nasty weather, Fright Night is moving from Thursday to tonight in Rock Island.
This is a free Halloween event just for kids. Goodwill of the Heartland and the Rock Island Parks and Recreation are sponsoring the even from 5-7 p.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.
There will be trick-or-treating and a costume contest at a safe Halloween event.
The first 500 children will receive a free goodie bag. More than 30 community agencies will host various activities and/or trick-or-treating.
A live DJ will be spinning fun dance music, Rock Island’s own Metro Youth Dance Team, Royal Drama Dance Team and a “thrilling” dance performance will round out the night.
Secret guest judges will be walking around the park handing out costume contest prize certificates to be redeemed for a special prize.
Quad-City Times