Rock Island's King Center celebrates namesake for 40th year

For the 40th time, Quad-Citians filed into the King Center in Rock Island on Monday to celebrate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event featured guest speakers, performances and awards.

Longtime Executive Director Jerry Jones last week said the United States has made progress toward racial equality, but momentum frequently is disrupted by backlash.

"Are things better? Yes. And no," Jones said. "We all drink from the same water fountains. Things have gotten better in some big ways and some small ways. But sometimes we are taking two steps forward and one step back.

"More people are listening more intently — that's another good thing. There should be a time when listening turns to action. We must take action, working toward equity. We must have the hard discussions about the policies and systems in place."

