Rock Island's Martin Luther King Center warning of scam

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is warning people through its social media to be on the lookout for a scam using the center’s name.
There have been reports of at least one young person going door-to-door asking for donations for a center basketball team that does not exist, according to the post.
The post states that anyone wishing to donate to the center can do so legitimately these ways:
- Donations can be made through the center’s website, mlkcenter.org.
- Checks can be mailed to the center at 630 9th St., Rock Island, IL 61201.
- Donations can be made in person at the center.
- Those wishing to donate can also contact Rebecca Arnold at 309-732-2999.
