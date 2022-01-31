 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island's Martin Luther King Center warning of scam
Rock Island's Martin Luther King Center warning of scam

050321-qc-nws-mlkcenter-003

Martin Luther King Center executive director Jerry Jones.

 FILE PHOTO

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is warning people through its social media to be on the lookout for a scam using the center’s name.

There have been reports of at least one young person going door-to-door asking for donations for a center basketball team that does not exist, according to the post.

The post states that anyone wishing to donate to the center can do so legitimately these ways:

  • Donations can be made through the center’s website, mlkcenter.org.
  • Checks can be mailed to the center at 630 9th St., Rock Island, IL 61201.
  • Donations can be made in person at the center.
  • Those wishing to donate can also contact Rebecca Arnold at 309-732-2999.
