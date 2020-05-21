Rock Island's Whitewater Junction delays opening
The public swimming pool in Rock Island, Whitewater Junction, is joining the list of unavailable summer amenities in the Quad-Cities — at least for now.

“We are delaying the opening of Whitewater Junction at this time,” said John Gripp, director of Parks & Recreation. “We plan to open Whitewater when the guidelines permit us to do so at some capacity.”

As the local impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are further evaluated, he said, the city will continue to evaluate the wisdom in opening the pool.

“We may consider extending Whitewater Junction's season due to the late start and the possibility of school resuming virtually in the fall,” Gripp said. “We continue to expand services as the guidelines come out.”

Davenport and Moline have said their public pools will not be open this season. Bettendorf’s decision is pending.

