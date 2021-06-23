Rock River closes near Rockton following chemical fire, EPA raises environmental concerns

The Illinois Department of National Resources has closed part of the Rock River near Rockton, Ill., about 130 miles northeast of the Quad-Cities, following a nearby chemical fire.

The closure affects recreational boat traffic from the Rockton Dam, in Winnebago County, upstream to the border of Wisconsin.

“The closure is intended to help keep both those emergency personnel, workers and the public safe as fire response continues and clean-up work begins,” said a release from the IDNR.

The fire behind the closure broke out at the Chemtools, Inc. plant in Rockton, Illinois on June 14. It has been contained but was still burning as of Wednesday.

The Environmental Protection Agency has raised concerns about chemicals in a foam used to contain the fire and whether they could have seeped into the surrounding water.

These chemicals are described as “forever chemicals,” meaning they will never degrade, and have previously been linked to health problems including cancer and damage to organs including the liver, kidneys and thyroid gland.

The Illinois EPA said preliminary testing of the river shows the chemicals did not make it into the water, but they continue to run tests.