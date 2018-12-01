For the fifth time this year, the Rock River at Moline will exceed its banks.
The Rock at Moline is expected to reach 12.5 feet early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Services’ North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minnesota.
The flooding is not expected to last long with the river falling back below its 12-foot flood stage early Friday.
Meteorologist Dave Cousins of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said that the Rock River should not go higher than the forecasted 12.5 feet.
“It’s been a very wet fall,” Cousins said.
According to National Weather Service statistics, the area received 12.76 inches of rain from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30. That is 4.14 inches above the normal 8.62 inches.
There were 5.17 inches of rain in September, which is 2.08 inches above normal, and 4.56 inches in October, which is 1.59 inches above normal. In November 3.03 inches of rain fell, which is .47 inches above normal.
Then 18.6 inches of snow fell, .2 inches falling in October and 18.4 inches of coming in November with and 13.8 inches of November’s snowfall pouring in on Nov. 25 and 26.
The normal snowfall for the month of November is 1.2 inches.
November also was colder than normal with an mean temperature of 33.4 degrees, which is 6.6 degrees below normal.
For the meteorological fall, from September through November, the mean temperature was 51.3 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees below normal.
Cousins said that since the ground is still warm, much of the water from the very wet snow that fell has seeped into the ground. That has kept the area’s rivers from rising further.
“If the ground was frozen solid al of this water would run off,” he said. “The surface layer is still above freezing so this water can percolate into the ground.”
Today’s forecast calls for rain and snow mix throughout most of the day, with a high temperature of about 39 degrees and an overnight low of 29.
Monday’s high under cloudy skies is expected to be about 32 degrees, while Tuesday’s high under sunny skies is expected to be only about 29 degrees.