Rock Valley Physical Therapy stretches its reach with 4 new clinics

For nearly 40 years, Rock Valley Physical Therapy has been a giant in the wellness community. Now, with four new clinics set to open soon, the company has only expanded its reach.

A Quad-Cities staple since 1984, Rock Valley has more than 60 locations across Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska and employs more than 500 people, half in the Quad-Cities area.

Rock Valley is opening four new clinics — one in Eldridge, one in Moline and two in Davenport — after it ended its contract with ORA in October.

"It was sad to see something end that had been around that long, but our team was excited for this new chapter," CEO Mike Horsfield said.

All Rock Valley physical therapists working in ORA clinics found new homes within the company, and patients had the option to follow their therapists to new locations.

"Because we were providing therapy in those clinics, we already had the team in place," Horsfield said. "That was probably one of the coolest things."

Three of the locations opened last Monday. Supply-chain problems and the pandemic set the timeline for opening the doors back, said VP of Growth and Development Debbie Healy.

"I would say there were some days where I was a little nervous," she said.

But, that wasn't the only problem Rock Valley had to face. Horsfield said the cost of building out now was 50% higher than it was pre-2020.

"That's the cost of doing business, but it was hard to swallow," he said.

Each clinic sees about 100 patients a day. But, it's not about the location. Healy said the most critical factor is making sure each patient has a dedicated therapist they feel comfortable with.

"We truly believe that once a patient develops a relationship with a clinician, it's really about that relationship," she said.

One thing that sets Rock Valley apart is that ownership is therapist-dominated. The company has 22 partners who are all therapists, making Rock Valley only one of two companies in the country that are physical therapist-owned and operated, the CEO said.

"The decisions we make for our patients and employees come from a genuine place because the majority of our owners are still practicing," Healy said.

Consolidation in healthcare was a major concern during the COVID-19 pandemic, Horsfield said. Rock Valley made the decision to stay therapist-owned, putting patients were put before business decisions, he said.

When money became tight during the pandemic, all employees agreed to take a pay cut in order to keep the doors open. Horsfield said the company was able to pay back all its workers for the missed wages. Healy said the decision was right in line with the company's core values.

When the business was opened by Steve Layer nearly 40 years ago, Horsfield said he was given sage advice on the value of putting patients first.

"Great care is good business, so don't get those out of order," Horsfield said. "If you focus on the business, the care will take a back seat, and that's not ever a place we want to be."