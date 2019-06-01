At the risk of providing too much information: One of the songs that will be played at my funeral is “Tiny Dancer.”
It’s that important to me. Like most of Elton John’s music, it resonated with me the moment I heard it – so much so that I had to hear it again. His music has been a constant in my life.
It won’t surprise you to read the album “Madman Across the Water,” which contains that tune, is playing while I write this review of “Rocketman,” Dexter Fletcher’s rollicking musical about which I was skeptical, to say the least.
How surprised and pleased I was to discover the movie embraces Elton John’s music and the man himself just I have over the decades.
Fletcher, who also directed the enjoyable “Eddie the Eagle,” took over for director Bryan Singer when he was fired from “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the beloved Freddie Mercury biopic that drew millions of Queen fans to theaters. “Rocketman” is much more of a fantasy musical, with audiences and its titular character defying gravity at times.
It’s also another tribute to timeless music, musician’s journey of torment, doubt and self-discovery and a tribute to one of the finest writing teams of all time.
We meet Elton (Taron Egerton, “Eddie the Eagle”) first as an adult. He enters a group therapy session in one of his trademark outlandish costumes, a crimson one with horns and wings. While Elton talks about his past, we watch his younger self break away into a fantastic musical number.
Although this never claims to be realistic, with its lavish all-singing all-dancing productions and fantasy sequences, it remains rooted in the young pianist Reg Dwight’s rise to stardom. His stern father, his detached mother and his adoring grandmother are the core of his world, where all little Reg wants is a hug from his disapproving father.
We see the young musician’s early influences – a little Elvis Presley here, a little Liberace there - while he finds his way to an honest-to-goodness paying gig.
Then there’s that moment, one of my favorites, when Elton meets the soft-spoken lyricist Bernie Taupin, played beautifully by Jamie Bell (“Rock Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”) and the musical planets align.
As “Bohemian Rhapsody” was Rami Malek, this is a showcase for Taron Egerton, a terrific actor who also belts out lyrics with emotion and conviction.
Why you wouldn’t enjoy this film for its tunes, its incredible visuals and the way it depicts Elton John’s personal struggles is beyond me.
I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words how wonderful life is while Elton John’s music, and this movie, is in the world.