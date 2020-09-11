 Skip to main content
Rockin' for Rescues fundraiser to benefit King's Harvest Pet Rescue

112718-kings-harvest-007

A cat up for adoption is seen at King's Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

The fundraiser, Rockin' for Rescues, will be held 4-9 p.m. Saturday at Seven Cities Sod, 12554 210th St. in Davenport.

Local resident Tod Lund, who has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, decided he wanted to give back to the community for years to come. Along with friends he created a foundation to benefit homeless animals in the area.

This fundraiser will combine two of Lund's passions, dogs and music, and will feature live bands, food trucks, a silent auction, raffle items and more.

Bands begin at 5 p.m. and will include Cody Road, Wild Oatz and Proper Villains.

There also will be a King's Harvest exhibit with dogs available for adoption and a special appearance by Pat Angerer.

Masks are welcome, but not required, and tables will be socially-distanced.

For more information, call Steve at 563-529-0771.

