Preparatory sewer repairs on eastbound Rockingham Road have been completed. Beginning Tuesday eastbound Rockingham Road will close between S. Concord Street and Fairmount Avenue for resurfacing work.
Drivers are urged to follow the signed detour.
Resurfacing will be performed in several stages. Work will begin with patching and milling work in the eastbound lanes between S. Concord and Fairmount.
Once patching and milling work is complete in the eastbound lanes, work will switch to the westbound lanes.
When all patching and milling is complete work will again transition between eastbound and westbound lanes for the asphalt application.
Limited access to driveways will be available.
All resurfacing work is estimated to be completed around mid-November.