Rockridge embraces drive-in graduation ceremony

EDGINGTON — Rockridge School District will host its originally scheduled May 24 graduation ceremony for the 91 seniors, using a modified drive-in theater approach.

In keeping with social distancing recommendations, seniors will sit in the passenger seat of vehicles parked in the south parking lot west of the high school. Immediate family members are welcome to also sit in the vehicle. The ceremony is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The diplomas will be handed out by high school principal Katy Hasson and associate principal/athletic director Scott Daly. Names will be broadcasted on Aledo radio station WRMJ.

School board members also learned at Monday night’s regular meeting that 8th grade promotion will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 21, using the same drive-in theater system.

Principal Hasson said more than $14,000 worth of scholarships will be given out to graduating seniors this year. Announcements will be posted on the district web site www.rr300.org sometime this week.

Superintendent Perry Miller said if for some reason the graduation plans do not work out, a date in late June or July will be set for graduation.