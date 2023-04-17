The sky was still dark when Amelia Rursch pulled her Jeep Cherokee onto the shoulder of a gravel road.

Rursch got out and surveyed a long chain-link fence between a corn field and the two-lane blacktop between Taylor Ridge and Edgington. The fence is well-known for its message-board effect, where Styrofoam cups are poked into the gaps to create messages in support of Rockridge High School sports teams.

But Monday morning's message was a somber one. Rursch and her Rockridge classmates met early at the fence to remember Danny Taylor. He was slain Friday in his Milan home.

"Danny was the sweetest," the 18-year-old Rursch said as she outlined the message: "You Will Be Missed Danny."

"He was the kind of person who was just nice to people," she said. "He talked to the freshmen. He talked to the sophomores. He talked to juniors. He talked to the seniors.

"Danny was just friendly."

Rursch fell silent for a moment. Her eyes were watery. Maybe it was the wind. Maybe it was the memory of her friend.

"He was competitive. He really was," she said, smiling. "Danny was in my PE class. He loved to play basketball in his Tims."

Rursch paused again. Her smile remained.

"Tims are Timberlands, Timberland boots," she said. "He didn't play for the basketball team, but I think he really, really liked basketball. He would play anyone. He'd be out there in his Tims, and he'd beat anyone he played."

Rursch laughed softly. Her eyes still glistened. She watched as one, then two, cars pulled off the blacktop and onto the gravel road near the fence line. As students approached her Jeep, she opened the hatch and handed out Styrofoam cups.

Skylar Wild was one the first students to line up. A freshman at Rockridge, she turns 16 on Friday.

"Danny was just a really nice kid," Wild said as she worked on the Y in "You."

"I went to school with him for five years," she said. "So I wanted to be here this morning. I wanted to help."

Wild was joined by 18-year-old Angel Thompson.

"I've known Danny since the third grade," she said, pushing cups into the fence. "He was really sweet. Really sweet.

"He was my brother's best friend. But my brother can't talk about it right now. He just doesn't want to talk about it."

Rursch explained some of the silence.

"I don't think a lot of us know why Danny died," she said. "But we all know that way he died was horrible. And, really, what we want to do is remember him as this amazing person that he was."

Rursch watched as more students pulled onto the gravel and braced themselves against the wind.

"It was Thursday. I was having a really bad day Thursday," Rursch said. "Danny saw me, came up to me and started a conversation with me.

"He knew I wasn't feeling very good. He started talking about purple Powerade. We both liked to drink purple Powerade and he knew that. He was just funny, you know? He started joking about what I needed was purple Powerade, and he got me smiling and laughing."

She watched as still more students walked down the gravel road to the fence line. They were silent.

"That was Danny. He brought smiles and laughter," Rursch said. "The hallways are going to be quiet for a while. We miss him."