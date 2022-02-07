Rockridge School District drops mask mandate, COVID-19 hospitalizations fall again

Students, teachers and staff in the Rockridge School District can now choose whether or not to wear a mask in school in the effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The rural district in Rock Island County announced that decision Sunday after Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order last Friday blocking 145 school districts throughout Illinois from enforcing mask requirements, quarantine, COVID-19 vaccination mandates and testing rules.

Over 700 parents filed a lawsuit in October 2021 against the COVID-19 mandates in the 145 districts, including parents in the Rockridge School District.

In a letter to parents of children enrolled in the district, Rockridge Superintendent Perry Miller said the district plans to comply with the judge's order as long as it is in effect.

Removing the mask mandate was a point of controversy in the Rockridge district in December 2021. On Dec. 13, Rockridge Board of Education voted to make masks optional during the 2022 school year, but rescinded that plan three days later after a number of other schools said sporting events in the Rockridge district would be dropped from schedules because of a lack of masking.

According to an update of COVID-19 numbers reported last Friday, 56 students and three staff members in the Rockridge district were absent from school because of COVID-19 protocols. Nine students and two staff members were positive for the virus, while 31 students were home in quarantine because of COVID-19 symptoms.

In Illinois schools have the option of keeping masking and other COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said Monday she hopes all school districts will keep mask mandates for now.

"We know masks help cut back on transmission," Hill explained. "And we do know (the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) says we should be wearing a mask in public places when there are large groups of people with mixed vaccination status.

"At the health department, we strongly encourage masking — it's a crucial step in curbing transmission. The goal is to keep kids in school. We know kids do better with school. We know families function better when kids are in school."

COVID-19 hospitalizations

For the second time in as many weeks, the number of COVID-19 patients at UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Genesis Health System fell. The healthcare systems reported a combined 74 patients battling the virus Monday — 42 at Trinity and another 32 at Genesis.

Genesis officials noted the COVID-19 patient count in its medical centers was "down 13 from one week ago" and is the lowest weekday number since 33 patients on Nov. 19, 2021.

Last Monday, Genesis and Trinity reported a combined total of 101 COVID-19 patients — 56 at Trinity and 45 at Genesis.

Those 45 patients at Genesis medical centers were the lowest weekday number of January. The highest number of COVID-19 patients at Genesis during the month was 72 on Jan. 10.

The health care systems' seven-day positivity rate showed signs of improving, too. Trinity reported a rate of 31.5% after the entire month of January had a positivity rate of 46.5%. Genesis reported a seven-day positivity rate of 17.54%, a significant drop from last Monday's rate of 27.56%.

