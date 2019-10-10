Charlotte Boyer, 16, left, performs “I’ll Be Alright” with Caty Pohl during the United Way Community Campaign Kickoff & Concert at the Rust Belt in East Moline, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The song is about 18-year-old Caty Pohl who's faced many struggles and is working to overcome those through music and the Youth Service Bureau.
ROCK ISLAND — Whether seeing her talented mother perform, or belting out a tune herself, Charlotte Boyer knows the undeniable power of a song.
The 16-year-old Rock Island High sophomore is the youngest songwriter in the “Amplify Quad Cities: The Soundtrack” campaign from the local United Way. On Facebook, the Q-C United Way posted: “Her talent is amazing! She listened to Caty Pohl’s story of loss and depression and created an inspirational song that’s all about healing and never giving up hope.”
United Way partnered with River Music Experience to enlist local songwriters to create six original songs that reflect transformative stories of everyday people, whose lives were changed through the support of United Way.
Charlotte is intimately connected with RME, the Davenport-based nonprofit that works to change lives through music. She's benefited from its educational programs, scholarships, and financial assistance.
“I like music because it helps me to express how I feel,” Charlotte (who plays electric and acoustic guitar) said Thursday. “I'm not a very talkative person, so it helps me express my feelings.”
Her mom, Chrissy, is the RME events manager, who manages office activity, rentals, and the Bix Beiderbecke Museum. Chrissy is a professional musician/singer who performs with The Candymakers, Elysian, and All Sweat Productions.
“She supports me a lot,” Charlotte said. “She writes music as well; I come to her for advice on songs. I always ask her questions, and she gives me feedback.”
She's been writing her own music since she was about 13, and took her first RME program (Winter Blues Camp) at 12. Charlotte has done Winter Blues four years and the summer Rock Camp three years, each culminating in a public concert. “It's really fun to play with other young musicians; I got to make new friends,” she said.
Compared to her half-dozen other originals, Charlotte said her United Way “I'll Be Alright” was different, since she wrote about another person, and was more emotional. She talked with 18-year-old Caty Pohl (a 2019 Rocky grad she knew in school last year), who faced struggles growing up and worked to overcome those barriers through music and services of the Youth Service Bureau (funded by United Way).
At a young age, Pohl's mother left home, then returned a couple of years later, only to leave a second time. Caty faced depression and loneliness and received counseling support from the Youth Service Bureau. She's now attending her first year of college, where she plans to continue playing the flute, a passion she developed at Rock Island High School.
Charlotte was in a student-directed show that Pohl was on the crew for. “It surprised me,” she said of her sunny personality. “I didn't know she was going through that. I have a lot of respect for her, of how she carries herself, what she's been through. You would have never have known that. She's very bright and like happy."
“I wanted my song to be more like a positive song, about how even though you might feel down sometimes, it's still going to be all right,” Charlotte said. “I could kind of connect to how losing someone, you feel depressed a little bit. When I lost my grandma (at age 10), I still sometimes struggle with that.”
Her lyrics sing, in part: “Though the pain was silent/My voice was heard, music liberated me/With a guided hand I will be just fine.”
Charlotte said it was a thrill to record her song and have Caty love it. Two years ago, Charlotte was among those honored at the Youth Recognition Dinner, hosted by the NAACP of Rock Island County.
She performed “I'll Be Alright” at the “Amplify Quad Cities” launch Sept. 5 at the Rust Belt. “It was very exciting,” Charlotte said. “I was nervous. I never performed in front of that many people before.”
