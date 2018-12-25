There is a structure fire at 4160 Rolling Hills Drive, Bettendorf. Smoke and small flames are visible from the roof. The occupants of the home are outside.
According to the assessor's database, it is a single-family split-level home, built in 1976, and owned by Harry Harksen and Amy Nelson.
The fire was under control around 4:55 p.m.
This story will be updated.
On the scene of a structure fire at a home on the 4100 block of Rolling Hills Drive in Bettendorf. Smoke and small flames visible from the roof. Home occupants are outside. @qctimes pic.twitter.com/tmuWW0SxEV— Andy Abeyta (@andy_abeyta) December 25, 2018
Bettendorf firefighters just cut a hole to vent the roof and are working with hoses to control the flames. Moments after this photo flames are no longer visible from outside the home. @qctimes pic.twitter.com/kDOubdmYvh— Andy Abeyta (@andy_abeyta) December 25, 2018