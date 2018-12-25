Try 1 month for 99¢

There is a structure fire at 4160 Rolling Hills Drive, Bettendorf. Smoke and small flames are visible from the roof. The occupants of the home are outside.

According to the assessor's database, it is a single-family split-level home, built in 1976, and owned by Harry Harksen and Amy Nelson.

The fire was under control around 4:55 p.m.

This story will be updated.

