Room to Grow: Rock Island buys acreage for $1

An opportunity to grow Rock Island to the southwest has landed in the city’s lap — for a dollar.

Riverstone Group extended the offer to the city for 23 parcels, totaling 538 acres. The City Council last week approved the $1 deal.

As part of the acquisition process, the city first located precise property lines for each parcel and had all the land appraised, Mayor Mike Thoms said. A total value was not immediately available.

Possible uses for it have not been determined, but large portions contain forested wetlands with some past land-use limitations related to agriculture.

Thoms said there were about 20 acres adjacent to Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel that could potentially be used for commercial purposes. It currently is considered wetland, but Thoms said it has fill and redevelopment possibilities.

Also near Illinois Route 92 and Interstate 280 are another 12 acres that are not wetlands but that will require soil sampling before being considered for development.

“There is a total of 30 to 35 acres we are hoping that can be developed into commercial development,” Thoms said.

Community Development Manager Tarah Sipes said the property also had redeeming qualities, given the nearby lighted intersection and access road — the sort of existing infrastructure that makes commercial development more attractive.

In addition to soil testing, Sipes said, endangered-species evaluations and other possible environmental studies will be required.

A majority of the city’s new land is likely to be most suitable for preservation and/or recreation, city officials said. They have discussed the possibility of a creating a wetland preserve, and other parties have expressed an interest in a conservation-related undertaking in the area too.

“There is a strong interest among other parties, including the (Rock Island County) Forest Preserve District and Nahant Marsh, in expanding the area for conservation,” according to a city memo.

The heavily wooded and/or wetland parcels also are valuable as resources, Sipes said.

“We need to consider carefully the positives and the negatives of every opportunity that comes our way,” she said.

Most of the property will have to be annexed into Rock Island, and the mayor said city officials intend to be responsible stewards of all parcels, whether suitable for redevelopment or simply added to the inventory of recreational opportunity.