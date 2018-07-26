Rosewood Care Center has been fined $27,200 by the Illinois Department of Public Health for violations related to the abuse and neglect of three patients.
The 120-bed facility at 7300 34th Ave. was cited for at least five type A and type B licensure violations, all of high-risk designation, and its fine doubled.
According to the second quarter IDPH report, the primary violation by the nursing facility occurred when medical neglect of a female patient resulted in an emergency transfer to a hospital. The patient, who was losing gastrointestinal blood over several days, was admitted to the intensive care unit to recover and receive an emergency blood transfusion.
Based on a review of records and interviews with staff by IDPH investigators, the facility failed to notify the physician in a change of condition of the patient and failed to ensure physician-ordered lab work was obtained in a timely manner.
"These failures resulted in (the patient) being hospitalized with the diagnosis of anemia and septic shock," the IDPH report states.
Rosewood Care Center's change of condition reporting policy states the facility will notify the patient's physician and the patient's representative whenever there is a significant change in health, mental or psychosocial status.
Nurse's notes from Feb. 9 at 2 a.m. state, "(Patient) has been shaky and weak the past couple of nights. Color pale. Strong-smelling urine and seems increasingly confused."
A few hours later, at 6:45 a.m., nurse's notes state, "(Patient's) son requested a STAT (immediate) hemoglobin and hematocrit. Dr. notified. Orders written. STAT lab called into laboratory company."
In an interview with investigators on Feb. 22, two certified nursing assistants reportedly told the licensed practical nurse (LPN) on duty three times that the patient wasn't acting like herself.
"(LPN) kept telling us (patient) probably needs a blood transfusion. After breakfast, (patient) had a black, tarry stool. We reported that to the (LPN)," one of the nurse's assistants said. "But (LPN) never would do anything."
When the nurse's aides informed the LPN the patient was too weak to stand or sit up on her own and needed assistance on the toilet, the LPN allegedly replied, "Yeah, the third shift nurse told me she needs a (blood) transfusion. She's fine."
According to the IDPH report, nurse's notes dated Feb. 9 state lab work was taken from the patient at 5:27 p.m., but results were not returned to the nursing home by fax until 9:43 p.m. The notes state 911 was called at 9:04 p.m. and the patient was transported to the hospital by ambulance. There is no documentation in the nurse's notes that a physician was notified.
On Feb. 22, the patient told IDPH investigators, "I was very sick the day I went into the hospital," she said. "I don't remember anything that day. I just know I was very sick."
Administrator Trudy Whittington told investigators the LPN on duty should have taken care of the patient immediately, rather than allowing the third shift nurse to handle the situation.
Whittington told the Dispatch-Argus the LPN was terminated as a result of the incident, but declined to comment further.
"I am not at liberty to discuss this because of privacy concerns," Whittington said.
Whittington said Rosewood "took the necessary actions" to prevent this kind of neglect from happening again.
Rosewood also was fined for neglect of two patients regarding non-treatment of bed sores, also called pressure ulcers.
One of the patients, 90 years old, developed large, open bed sores after being admitted to the nursing home.
Records show the patient was admitted to Rosewood on Nov. 20, 2017, after surgery to repair a torn tendon in the right thigh. According to facility records, the patient's skin condition was evaluated as high-risk for pressure wounds, but no skin sores were present. Staff were directed to "turn and reposition at frequent intervals as necessary."
According to the facility's treatment administration documents from January 2018, "no facility staff completed physician ordered weekly skin assessments for the entire month."
Facility records dated Jan. 5, 2018, state the patient has developed a stage 2 (open sore) pressure wound on the tailbone. By Jan. 19, an entry in the weekly pressure ulcer report states the wound has progressed past stage 4 - the most advanced stage - to an "unstageable" status.
On Jan. 21, another open pressure wound is reportedly found on the patient's right inner knee. The patient's February treatment administration records states that "no facility staff completed physician ordered weekly skin assessments through Feb. 20."
According to nurse's notes taken Feb. 21, the patient's bandage was removed from the site of the open wound on the tailbone. "The bandage was full of stool. I don't know where (patient's) care plan is. (Patient) doesn't have one," the LPN reported.
On Feb. 22, the wound nurse told IDPH investigators the patient should have been repositioned from side-to-side since being admitted to the facility in November "due to being at risk for skin breakdown."
The wound nurse stated the patient should have had weekly skin checks done by a nurse with the results documented on the back of the patient's treatment record.
"(Patient) was found with a stage 2 open area on the buttocks Dec. 20. At one point, the wound deteriorated until it was unstageable. I don't know who found that area on (patient's) buttocks on Dec. 9. If we had known, there are interventions we could have started to prevent it from getting worse," the nurse stated.
The wound nurse told investigators the patient did not have a care plan for the pressure wounds and that a care plan should have been created and followed.