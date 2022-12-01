Rotary Club of Rock Island to host Reindeer Ramble 5K Run/Walk

Join in the most wonderful run of the year when the Rock Island Rotary presents the Reindeer Ramble 5K Run/Walk this Sunday.
The 5K is a fast, flat and scenic out-and-back course along the bike path in Rock Island that begins at 9 a.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park.
Costumes and holiday outfits are encouraged and awards will be given for the top three male and female overall winners as well as age group categories. There also will be a post-race party with hot cocoa, pie and pastries.
Registration $30 with t-shirts guaranteed for those who registered in advance. Packet pickup and race day registration will be held Sunday at Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, from 7:30-8:45 a.m.
For more information, call Holly Sparkman at 309-749-7280. To register, visit http://getmeregistered.com/rotaryreindeerramble.