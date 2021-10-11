 Skip to main content
Rotary event puts spotlight on eradicating polio
Rotary event puts spotlight on eradicating polio

A Rotary event in the Quad-Cities will raise money to help end polio in the world.

Eleven Quad-City area Rotary Clubs will mark World Polio Day urging the community to help end this paralyzing disease.

On Oct. 20, Rotary members from Bettendorf, Davenport, East Moline/Silvis, Geneseo, Illinois Quad-Cities, Iowa Quad-Cities, Moline, North Scott, River Cities, Rock Island, and Twin Rivers RAH Rotary Clubs will raise awareness, funds, and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today.

The Quad-City event, hosted by the Rock Island Rotary Club, will be a Gala evening at the Quad-City Botanical Center starting with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., buffet dinner at 7 p.m., followed by a special Polio Day program featuring local polio survivors, presentation of World Polio Day Proclamations from area cities and villages, and a special World Polio Day Video.

The event is open to the public with tickets at $20 each available through www.rotaryclubrockisland@gmail.com.

