Rough week in Quad-Cities as far as COVID-19

It was a bad week for COVID-19 in the Quad-cities with the death toll reaching 69 for the area, 52 in Rock Island County. There have been 14 deaths from COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities in the last week. Those numbers could continue to grow, due to rising positive case numbers in both states.
Deaths lag behind confirmed cases as people are sick for a while (sometimes weeks) before dying, health officials said, noting these deaths are likely the result of a spike in July of positive cases.
Friday, Aug. 14
- A meatpacking plant in North Aurora, Illinois, is being sued by the family of a meatpacker who worked at the Aurora Packing Co. The woman died of complications from COVID-19. The family alleges in the suit that the company failed to take steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
- Scott County reported the death of a man Thursday from COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 15 from COVID-19.
- A student who tested positive for COVID-19 at Illinois State University questioned the school’s policies after he was dismissed from his RA job. The student had spent about 20- minutes with another student before that student learned they had COVID-19.
- Illinois set a new three-month high for positive cases of COVID-19 with 2,264 Friday.
Saturday, Aug. 15
- The Black Box Theatre in Moline will present “39 Steps,” beginning Aug. 20 but with only 26 seats available due to social distancing requirements regarding COVID-19.
Sunday, Aug. 16
- A Moline costume and magic shop, The Fun Co., is closing its doors. COVID-19 related closures and other factors played a role in the decision.
- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned Sunday of rising COVID-19 rates. The Quad-Cities currently has 55 deaths from COVID-19, 40 in Rock Island County.
- Four employees of the McLean County Nursing Home in Normal, Illinois, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Monday, Aug. 17
- A state agency is working to fix a data error on Iowa’s Coronavirus website that artificially lowers the number of new confirmed cases and therefore downplays the severity of the current outbreak in Iowa. The glitch means the Iowa Department of Public Health has inadvertently been reporting fewer new infections and a smaller percentage of daily positive tests than is truly the case, according to the nurse who discovered it. It occurred in March, April, May and June.
- Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Rock Island County, giving it 44 total. Scott County has 15.
- Sherrard students returned to school Monday for the first time in more than 150 days. Parents in the district had the choice of full-time online learning or full-time in-person, five days a week learning to begin the school year. The district’s plan has students arriving an hour later than normal to allow teachers to prepare for online learning.
- Illinois is seeing record marijuana sales even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. July cannabis sales were $61 million, well over June and May numbers.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
- Nine people in the Quad-Cities have died of COVID-19 in two days, easily the most in this area since the onset of the pandemic. Scott and Rock Island County Health Department leaders believe it is likely the result of an increase in positive cases in the area in July, not from any one event.
- The School Budget for the 2020-2021 school year for the Rock Island-Milan School District may have a $565,000 deficit. The board heard the tentative budget Tuesday.
- Rockridge School Board postponed the district’s first day of school until Aug. 31. The district was supposed to open Tuesday but had 13 teachers isolating due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.
- Two COVID-19 cases closed down Geneseo High School and Middle School with students and teachers transitioning to remote learning after a student and an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The remote learning was to be for two days with the decision thereafter on a day to day basis.
- The Two-Rivers YMCA is expanding its childcare services, indirectly as a result of COVID-19.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
- An Iowa county failed to report 3,000 COVID-19 negative tests because a clinic there failed to report them, it was uncovered in Webster County by the county health department.
- COVID-19 deaths continued to soar in the QCs, reaching 67, with 50 in Rock Island County and 17 in Scott County. Rock Island County has a 7.5% positivity rate making it hot spot in Illinois, and leading to the opening of a new testing site at the TaxSlayer Center where 253 people were tested on the first day. It is open in the TaxSlayer Parking lot through Aug. 30 and is free.
- Iowa’s Return to Learn program with kids returning to schools in the state has opened amid chaos with the statewide teachers union suing the governor and challenging her ability to make decisions such as requiring schools to reopen and be in in-person sessions 50% of the time.
- Ballet Quad-Cities has begun rehearsing for an outdoor performance Aug. 30 at The Outing Club in Davenport after plans for the spring had screeched to a halt due to COVID-19.
- The University of Illinois has had its COVID-19 saliva test approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the test could be a “game-changer.” He believes it could result in greater suppression of the virus.
- Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended the emergency housing relief application period in Illinois until noon, Aug. 28.
- “Working Man” will be performed at the Blue Grass Drive-in Theater. The play was originally scheduled for March when COVID-19 struck.
Thursday, Aug. 20
- The flaw in the Iowa coronavirus data had been known for weeks, the Iowa medical director said Thursday, even though that fact was not announced until recently. School reopening decisions were made therefore on false numbers. For 20 counties, the positivity rates increased by less than 1%. For 79 counties, the rates were reduced.
- Health Department officials from both Scott and Rock Island Counties warned parents that COVID-19 will likely affect their schools sometime this school year, especially with the rising positivity rates in both counties.
- The owners of the Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Hotels in East Moline, sued their insurance company, Cincinnati Insurance Co. over its denial of a business interruption claim. The Bend Hotel Development Co. believes its business has been affected by COVID-19 and state regulations regarding it.
- The Mississippi Bend Players will present “Peter Pan” Friday night through Zoom.
Friday, Aug. 21
- East Moline Grade School District 37 had to send four classrooms home from its schools the last two days, involving 29 students. Wells Elementary School Hillcrest Elementary School each had one classroom sent home and Glenview Middle School two, one Thursday and one Friday after a student at each school had a symptom relating to COVID-19. The classes were still able to do remote learning from home with their teacher online.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,208 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 24 additional confirmed deaths. The Rock Island County Health Department reported two deaths. both women in their 80s who had been in long-term care.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.