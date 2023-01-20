Roundup: Regional authors have published these books; see what they are

At this time of year, people across the Quad-Cities are trying to stick with the New Year's resolutions made as 2022 ended and 2023 began. From working out to saving money to learning something new, plenty of Quad-Citians are working to form new habits or get back into something that has fallen to the wayside.
One common new year mission is to start reading more, and the Quad-City Times/Moline Dispatch-Argus has you covered for new and interesting works. Keep up with your resolution by checking out these books published by regional authors:
- "Tales Told By a Tinker" series, by H.D. Bobb, Jr.: Literary trilogy "Tales Told By a Tinker" follows a Tinker, Nathan, and his giant, multicolored coach as he tries to find the path to the Shimmering Forrest, his homeland. Throughout his travels in "The Tinker The Mage & The Princess," "The Eye of Illusion" and "The Dragon & The Book of Blessings," Nathan will meet allies, monsters and more as kingdoms battle and magic abounds. The series is available for purchase online.
- "The Ghostly Cabin," by Lisa Tanner: Inspired by the eerie cabin she and her brother found while exploring the woods in their hometown of Alpha, Ill. as children, Lisa Tanner's first children's novel follows four friends as they seek out a haunted cabin and the mysteries it holds. "The Ghostly Cabin" is a suspenseful tale written for kids in fifth and sixth grade, and is available for purchase online.
- "100 Things to Do in Iowa Before You Die," by Sara Broers: Looking to dive into all the unique history and experiences the Hawkeye State has to offer? Lifelong Iowan Sara Broers has you covered. "100 Things to Do in Iowa Before You Die" offers information on places and events to check out across the state, whether you're going on a day trip or a full road trip. From Pella's Dutch history to the Effigy Mounds of northeast Iowa, this guide will help Iowa natives and visitors check out the coolest aspects of the state. "100 Things to Do in Iowa Before You Die" is available for purchase online.
- "Where in the World Are Dick & Mary?," by Dick Fislar: Rock Island residents Dick and Mary Fislar have been all over the world, making stops in 130 countries on six continents. The author recounts their travels and the unique experiences they shared in Dick Fislar's new travel biography. "Where in the World Are Dick & Mary?" is available for purchase online.
- "Gorillas, Gators and Greyhounds: The NCAA Division II Nickname and Mascot Menagerie," by Chris Pio: In his second installation of the "Nicknames and Mascots" sports history book series, Chris Pio tells stories of the 303 Division II college and university mascots and nicknames. "Gorillas, Gators and Greyhounds" is available for purchase online.